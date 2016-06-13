FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Steel Dynamics expect Q2 2016 EPS of $0.53 to $0.57
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Steel Dynamics expect Q2 2016 EPS of $0.53 to $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.53 to $0.57

* Steel Dynamics provides second quarter 2016 guidance and announces second quarter 2016 cash dividend

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.53 to $0.57

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share

* Metals recycling platform is expected to achieve higher sequential Q2 2016 earnings

* Says Q2 2016 fabrication shipments are expected to remain consistent sequentially

* Q2 profitability from steel operations expected to be almost double sequential Q1, based on both improved metal spread and shipments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.