BRIEF-Steel Dynamics expect Q2 2016 EPS of $0.53 to $0.57

June 13 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.53 to $0.57

* Steel Dynamics provides second quarter 2016 guidance and announces second quarter 2016 cash dividend

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.53 to $0.57

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share

* Metals recycling platform is expected to achieve higher sequential Q2 2016 earnings

* Says Q2 2016 fabrication shipments are expected to remain consistent sequentially

* Q2 profitability from steel operations expected to be almost double sequential Q1, based on both improved metal spread and shipments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)