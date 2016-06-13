FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Idogen reports positive preclinical results
June 13, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Idogen reports positive preclinical results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Idogen AB :

* Started in autumn 2015 a pre-clinical "proof of concept"-study of the company's cell therapy in models of hemophilia A

* The study results show that treatment with tolerogenic dendritic cells results in a reduced occurrence of inhibitory factor VIII antibodies and treatment has a lasting effect

* If the method can be transferred to humans, means that tolerogenic vaccine can provide protection against the formation of inhibitory antibodies following repeated treatment with factor VIII in patients with hemophilia A

Source text: bit.ly/1UvnypC

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

