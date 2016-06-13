FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sygnity signs annex to contract with ZUS
June 13, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sygnity signs annex to contract with ZUS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Sygnity SA :

* Signs an annex to a contract with Poland's Social Insurance Institution, Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spolecznych (ZUS) in Warsaw for the delivery of software of integrated data warehouse

* As a part of the annex to the contract undertaken in a consortium, the amount of work by Sygnity will increase and so will the value of the maximum remuneration Sygnity might receive, to 37.3 million zlotys ($9.6 million) gross from 19.1 mln zlotys gross

* Informed about signing the deal on Dec. 15

Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.8854 zlotys)

