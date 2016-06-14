FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WSE might sell its stake in Aquis Exchange
June 14, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WSE might sell its stake in Aquis Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) :

* Said on Monday that it signed a conditional agreement (a call option) to sell its 26.33 pct stake in Aquis Exchange (Aquis)

* Aquis holds the right to execute the call option

* Aquis or an entity named by it may buy the shares

* The call option may be exercised by Aquis, only if WSE issues a negative decision concerning a potential restructuring of Aquis or its capital structure to implement an initial public offering by Aquis or if WSE issues a negative decision concerning an IPO by Aquis

* The selling price is 37 pounds ($52.4) per share

* The call option may only be exercised for all WSE's shares held in Aquis and will expire by the end of November 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.7061 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

