BRIEF-WSE might sell its stake in Aquis Exchange

June 14 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) :

* Said on Monday that it signed a conditional agreement (a call option) to sell its 26.33 pct stake in Aquis Exchange (Aquis)

* Aquis holds the right to execute the call option

* Aquis or an entity named by it may buy the shares

* The call option may be exercised by Aquis, only if WSE issues a negative decision concerning a potential restructuring of Aquis or its capital structure to implement an initial public offering by Aquis or if WSE issues a negative decision concerning an IPO by Aquis

* The selling price is 37 pounds ($52.4) per share

* The call option may only be exercised for all WSE's shares held in Aquis and will expire by the end of November 2017 Source text for Eikon:

