a year ago
June 14, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF- Pro Kapital Grupp AS: Unit concluded the construction agreement for River Breeze Residence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14(Reuters) - Pro Kapital Grupp AS :

* Reported on Monday that daughter company concluded the construction agreement for River Breeze Residence in Klversala

* The new apartment building in Riga, Klversala, to be built by construction company LNK Industries

* Construction to begin in July, but the building itself to be commitioned in 18 months, winter of 2017

* The volume of the construction agreement is 12.6 million euros ($14.18 million), excluding VAT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: [ ]

$1 = 0.8885 euros Gdynia Newsroom

