BRIEF-Finland's Finda launches rival bid for Anvia Telecom
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 14, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Finland's Finda launches rival bid for Anvia Telecom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Finda Oy:

* says launches rival bid for small regional operator Anvia

* says offers to buy Anvia's subsidiary Anvia Telecom for 120 million euros in cash

* Finland's largest telecoms operator Elisa last month agreed to buy Anvia's consumer business for 107 million euros

* Anvia is due to make decisions at its shareholder meeting in June 29

* Finda is the biggest owner in DNA, the country's third-biggest operator which is mulling a possible flotation Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
