a year ago
BRIEF-Log Commercial Properties e Participacoes plans to file for IPO in Brazil
June 14, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Log Commercial Properties e Participacoes plans to file for IPO in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Log Commercial Properties e Participacoes SA :

* Announced on June 6 that at the general meeting of shareholders it was approved to submit to the regulator an application for conversion of its registration as a public company from category "B" to category "A"

* The shareholders also approved to submit an application for registration of an initial public offering to be held in non-organized over-the-counter market in Brazil

* IPO to be coordinated by Banco Bradesco BBI SA as lead coordinator, Brasil Plural SA Banco Multiplo, Banco de Investimentos Credit Suisse (Brasil) SA and Banco Votorantim SA

* The offering registration request will be examined and the offer will only begin after the granting of the registration by CVM

Source text: bit.ly/1Onc5fb

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

