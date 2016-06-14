FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PKO to submit bid for Raiffeisen's Polish business - BBG
#Financials
June 14, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PKO to submit bid for Raiffeisen's Polish business - BBG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Poland's PKO :

* Poland's PKO plans to submit a non-binding bid for Raiffeisen Bank International AG's Polish unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source.

* The deadline for placing non-binding bids is end of June, and then investors will have until early September to submit final offers, the source said.

* Asked by Reuters about the report, PKO's Chief Executive Officer Zbigniew Jagiello declined to comment.Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Marcin Goclowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
