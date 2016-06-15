FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordicom says Kvalitena withdraws restructuring proposal
June 15, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nordicom says Kvalitena withdraws restructuring proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Nordicom A/S :

* Said on Tuesday Kvalitena AB had decided to withdraw its proposal on reconstructing of Nordicom

* Kvalitena decided to withdraw its proposal as Park Street Asset Management Limited, which on June 10 acquired 28.91 pct stake in Nordicom, announced it wishes to familiarize with the company’s situation before it states its view on proposal

* EGM scheduled for July 1 which was intended to approve Kvalitena’s solutions, will consequently not take place

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
