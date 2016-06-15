FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Netmedia unit signs deal with Frontex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Netmedia SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit, eTravel SA, signed a deal under the won open tender announced by Frontex for travel related services (booking transport and hotels)

* The estimated, by Frontex, value of orders is between 7.5 million euros ($8.4 million) and 8.5 million euros in period of up to 4 years of cooperation

* The agreement was concluded for a period of 12 months with the possibility of extension for another three twelve-month periods

$1 = 0.8926 euros Gdynia Newsroom

