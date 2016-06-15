BRIEF- Interbud-Lublin plans to draw arrangement proceedings motion

June 15 (Reuters) - Interbud-Lublin SA :
* Said on Tuesday that due to postponing by court the decision regarding the company’s application for bankruptcy with possibility of arrangement decided to start work on a proposal for arrangement proceedings under Restructuring Law bill
* Said the application for proceeedings under restructuring law applicable as of Jan. 1 is more advantageous for the company
* Said the new motion wil include, among others, updated arrangement proposals which were not presented in its motion dated Dec. 21, 2015
