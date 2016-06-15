FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Groningen gas field production may be reduced to 25bcm - media
June 15, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Groningen gas field production may be reduced to 25bcm - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 15 (Reuters) - ** Production cap at massive Dutch Groningen gas field could be lowered to 25 bcm, down from the current 27 bcm, newspaper De Telegraaf reports, citing unnamed sources

** Field operator NAM, a joint venture of Shell and Exxon Mobil, has proposed setting production at 27 bcm, with a maximum of 33 bcm during cold winters

** Dutch gas production has been reduced drastically from a peak of more than 54 bcm due to earthquakes linked to gas extraction in the northern province

** Parliament has called for production to be reduced as far as possible, but gas income has been a long-time source of income for the state

** In December the government set production at 27 bcm, in compliance with a Dutch Council of State court ruling (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Adrian Croft)

