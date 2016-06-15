FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banco Popular contacted other banks on rights issue alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Banco Popular Espanol SA Chairman Angel Ron:

* Says bank had informal contacts with other banks exploring different alternatives

* Says he expects the bank’s core shareholders to maintain a very similar stake to current 21.6 percent after 2.5-billion-euros ($2.8 billion) rights issue

* Says rights issue is progressing pretty well

* Says aim of rights issue was to stay independent

* Says the bank has seen high interest from both institutional and retail investors for its rights issue

* Says further consolidation in Spanish banks could be a way to address weaknesses in the sector Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

