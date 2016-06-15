FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MIC Bidco bought 29.158 pct of Engineering under tender offer
June 15, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MIC Bidco bought 29.158 pct of Engineering under tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that MIC Bidco SpA bought 29.158 percent corresponding to 3,644,801 ordinary shares of Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA (Engineering) held by OEP Italy High Tech Due Srl (OEP)

* The acquisition took place under tender offer launched by funds NB Renaissance and Apax VIII

* Price per share is 66 euros for a total of 240.6 million euros ($269.98 million)

* MIC Bidco SpA controlls NB Renaissance and Apax VIIIeuros

* The sale of the OEP Participation to Bidco is subject to the condition precedent of the release by Tommaso Amodeo and Costanza Amodeo, in their capacity as creditors of OEP secured by a pledge over the OEP Participation

* After the completion of acquisition of the OEP participation MIC Bidco will hold 9,182,729 ordinary shares of Engineering representing 73.462 pct of the share capital of the company

