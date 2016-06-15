BRIEF-Biotech-IgG: Discussions on acquisition completed

June 15 (Reuters) - Biotech-igG AB :

* Says discussions on business changes within Biotech-IgG AB have been completed

* Says proposal for acquisition of a group of companies has been presented to the company

* Board considered, however, valuation of the group is too high for acquisition to be carried out

* Announced on May 24 trading in company shares is suspended due to entering into discussions on business changes within the company [bit.ly/1UyXqKm ]

Source text: bit.ly/1XWH9pR

Further company coverage: