Norway salmon farmers set for output growth in 2017 -fisheries minister

OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian salmon farmers will probably raise their collective output in 2017 following a contraction in 2016 that has contributed to a spike in market prices, Norway’s Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg told Reuters

** “We hope to see output growth in 2017,” Sandberg said

** Problems with sea lice in many regions have contributed to limiting output recently

** “The industry is significantly better prepared now. More resources have been dedicated to lice removal, so we can allow for (output) growth in 2017.”

** “It’s up to the industry itself though. I give them the opportunity to grow in 2017, but they face the prospect of cutbacks if they don’t behave. It’s their money, and the limit on sea lice is not to be treated as a joke.”

** Sandberg said long-term growth may be allowed to exceed three percent per year, but added that growth of 10-12 percent annual growth would be far too high

** For 2017 a production growth of 5 percent could be possible based on the current regulatory regime and given a 5 percent increase in the maximum allowed biomass in the sea

** Sandberg said applications for 180 new sea farm development permits from 25 companies will not potentially boost growth before in 2018

** Norway is the world’s top salmon exporter with volumes more than double that of number two producer Chile. Leading producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)