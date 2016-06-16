FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF- Cpi Property Group: issue of 448,338,849 new shares in debt-to-equity contribution
June 16, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF- Cpi Property Group: issue of 448,338,849 new shares in debt-to-equity contribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects announcement date to Wednesday)

June 16(Reuters) - Cpi Property Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday announced issue of 448,338,849 new ordinary shares in a debt-to-equity contribution

* New shares, having par value of 0.10 euros and subscription price of 0.101113 euros each, were issued in reserved capital increase under company’s authorized share capital and fully paid by contributions in kind

* Said aggregate subscription price of 45,332,889.7 euros ($51.10 million) was paid today by contribution of bonds issued by the Company’s subsidiary Czech Property Investments, a.s.

* Said corporate share capital of the Company has thus been increased from 600,276,458.7 euros represented by 6,002,764,587 shares to 645,110,343.6 euros represented by 6,451,103,436 shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8871 euros Gdynia Newsroom

