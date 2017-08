June 16 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :

* Fitch affirms Samsung Electronics at 'A+'; outlook stable

* Expects handset margins to decline to a high single-digit percentage over long term due to increasing competition

* Expect company's financial position will remain intact over next 12-18 months, backed by its robust cash generation.

