a year ago
BRIEF-Axiare buys logistics project in Madrid; signs lease deal for property in Cataluna
#Financials
June 16, 2016 / 5:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Axiare buys logistics project in Madrid; signs lease deal for property in Cataluna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* Acquires a logistics project under construction for 43 million euros ($48 million) in San Fernando de Henares (Madrid)

* The project includes three logistics warehouses with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of 73,000 square meters and 700 parking spaces

* Says it has signed a lease contract with Kuehne + Nagel and has rented 100 percent of logistics asset in Constanti, Cataluna

* The property includes two independent logistics warehouses with a GLA of 42,250 square meters, acquired in the second half of 2015

$1 = 0.8868 euros Gdynia Newsroom

