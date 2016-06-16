FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Valenta Farmatsevtika sees 2016 revenue at RUB 10 billion
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 16, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valenta Farmatsevtika sees 2016 revenue at RUB 10 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Valenta Farmatsevtika :

* Sees 2016 revenue at 10 billion roubles ($153.05 million), it said on Wednesday in its annual report

* Pre-tax profit in 2016 is expected at 4 billion roubles

* In order to achieve these goals it plans to launch new, more effective equipment; reduce production costs; develop and manufacture new, more profitable products, among others

* Reported 2015 revenue of 8.94 billion roubles, pre-tax profit of 3.6 billion roubles

Source text - bit.ly/1rrgcM2

Further company coverage:

$1 = 65.3380 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.