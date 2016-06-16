BRIEF-Makarony Polskie updates on talks with Raya Holding

June 16 (Reuters) - Makarony Polskie SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a non-disclosure agreement with a potential investor, Egypt-based Raya Holding for Technology & Telecommunications S.A.E.

* The agreement is about maintaining confidentiality during the due diligence checks of Makarony Polskie in regards to negotiations concerning cooperation and the company's engagement on the African markets

* The due diligence procedure will last until July 31

* Informed about negotations for sale of 19.39 percent stake to Raya Holding on June 9

