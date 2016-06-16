FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Primi sui Motori Q1 EBITDA swings to profit of 360,000 euros
June 16, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Primi sui Motori Q1 EBITDA swings to profit of 360,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Primi sui Motori SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday its Q1 positive EBITDA 360,000 euros ($406,116.00) versus EBITDA loss of 344,000 euros a year ago

* Q1 production value 2.8 million euros versus 2 million euros a year ago

* Launches option offering of "PSM 2015-2021- Obbligazioni Convertibili" convertible bonds of overall value or 4.9 million euros

* Convertible bonds to be allocated to shareholders at a ratio 1 convertible bond every 1,019 shares held

* Subscription price is 1,000 euros per convertible bond

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8864 euros Gdynia Newsroom

