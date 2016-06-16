FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Jeronimo Martins Polska suspends deliveries from Atlanta Poland
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 16, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jeronimo Martins Polska suspends deliveries from Atlanta Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16(Reuters) - Atlanta Poland SA :

* Said on Wendesday it has received information from Jeronimo Martins Polska SA about the suspension of the deliveries of dried fruits and nuts from the company due to irregularities discovered during an audit

* Atlanta Poland is obligated to present corrective measures

* The turnover with Jeronimo Martins in the last 12 months has generated 24 percent of all the company's revenue and thus the suspension of the deliveries will impact the company's financial results

