BRIEF-Jeronimo Martins Polska suspends deliveries from Atlanta Poland

* Said on Wendesday it has received information from Jeronimo Martins Polska SA about the suspension of the deliveries of dried fruits and nuts from the company due to irregularities discovered during an audit

* Atlanta Poland is obligated to present corrective measures

* The turnover with Jeronimo Martins in the last 12 months has generated 24 percent of all the company's revenue and thus the suspension of the deliveries will impact the company's financial results

