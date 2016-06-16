BRIEF-OPTeam increases offer price for 50 pct in CREP ePlatnosci

June 16(Reuters) - OpTeam SA :
* Said on Wednesday it placed new offer for remaining 50 percent stake in Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePatnosci SA from Polska Wytwornia Papierów Wartosciowych SA
* Raises offer to 75 million zlotys ($19.05 million) from previously offered 70 mln zlotys
* Plans to finance transaction from funds obtained from Innova AF II S.a r.l.
* Preliminary, conditional sale agreement was signed on April 15
