BRIEF-OPTeam increases offer price for 50 pct in CREP ePlatnosci
June 16, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-OPTeam increases offer price for 50 pct in CREP ePlatnosci

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16(Reuters) - OpTeam SA :

* Said on Wednesday it placed new offer for remaining 50 percent stake in Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePatnosci SA from Polska Wytwornia Papierów Wartosciowych SA

* Raises offer to 75 million zlotys ($19.05 million) from previously offered 70 mln zlotys

* Plans to finance transaction from funds obtained from Innova AF II S.a r.l.

* Preliminary, conditional sale agreement was signed on April 15

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9366 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

