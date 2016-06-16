FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WSE to exclude 5 companies from trade as of July 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Resolved to exclude shares of Arcadia Aviation Holdings SA and Power Price SA from trade on NewConnect as of July 5 unless the companies publish their Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 financial reports until June 30

* To exclude shares of Formula8 SA from trade on NewConnect unless the company publishes its Q1 2016 financial report and fulfils conditions described by WSE in resolution from March 22 until June 30

* To exclude shares of SPC Group SA unless the company publishes its Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 financial reports and fulfils conditions described by WSE in resolution from Feb. 3 until June 30

* To exclude shares of Vedia SA unless the company publishes its Q1 2016 financial report and fulfils conditions described by WSE in resolution from April 8 until June 30

Source text - bit.ly/1sHLwYl, bit.ly/24SKULd, bit.ly/1tsPrsb, bit.ly/1rrVZ8W, bit.ly/25ZQjpL

Further company coverage:,,, ,

Gdynia Newsroom

