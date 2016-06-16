FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharmacolog gets financing from Vinnova for integrating DrugLog with clinical drug system
June 16, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Pharmacolog i Uppsala publ AB :

* Vinnova has granted the Karolinska University Hospital and Pharmacolog AB funds for a joint development project for safer and more effective medication

* The project is to be implemented in 2016 and reported in December

* The total budget is 735,000 Swedish crowns ($87,353.37) of which about 50 pct is funded by Vinnova within the program Medtech 4Health

* The remainder is financed jointly by the Karolinska University Hospital and Pharmacolog AB

Source text: bit.ly/265lZ9Z

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.4141 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

