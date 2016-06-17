FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eutelsat successfully issues 500 mln euro bond
June 17, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eutelsat successfully issues 500 mln euro bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Announced on Thursday the launch and pricing of a 500 million euro ($562.9 million) eurobond due 2021 to refinance the March 2017 bond

* Bonds will be issued at 99.894 pct and, at maturity, will be redeemed at 100 pct of their principal amount; annual coupon of 1.125 pct

* Bonds will mature on June 23, 2021

* Delivery and settlement are expected on June 23, 2016

* Says this will have a positive impact of 30 million euros per annum on financial charges

Source text: bit.ly/1US3VuE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

