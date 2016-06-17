BRIEF-Eutelsat successfully issues 500 mln euro bond

June 17 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Announced on Thursday the launch and pricing of a 500 million euro ($562.9 million) eurobond due 2021 to refinance the March 2017 bond
* Bonds will be issued at 99.894 pct and, at maturity, will be redeemed at 100 pct of their principal amount; annual coupon of 1.125 pct
* Bonds will mature on June 23, 2021
* Delivery and settlement are expected on June 23, 2016
* Says this will have a positive impact of 30 million euros per annum on financial charges
