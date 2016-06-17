FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WSE reprimands 14 companies
#Financials
June 17, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WSE reprimands 14 companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that it resolved to reprimand Apis SA , BGS Energy Plus as, Eficom-Sinersio SA , Equitier SA, G-Energy SA, GC Investment SA, GLG Pharma SA, Innovative Commerce as, PCH Venture SA, POLFA SA , Runicom SA, Termoexpert SA, West Real Estate SA and Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA as the companies did not provide their Q1 2016 financial reports in the time frame described in the alternative trading system rules

Source text - bit.ly/1UZHVuU

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

