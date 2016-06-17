FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-iAlbatros Group updates its long-term financing plan
June 17, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-iAlbatros Group updates its long-term financing plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17(Reuters) - iAlbatros Group SA :

* Said on Thursday it updated its financing of operational activities plan and long-term financing plan

* The implementation of the plan depends upon decisions to be made by the company’s shareholders meeting (AGM) called for June 22

* The updated plan sees execution of forecasts by its unit iAlbatros SA

* In relation to a project of AGM’s resolution received from shareholders, plans to allocate 40 million zlotys ($10.15 million) to share buyback program

* To use 22 million zlotys in years 2016-2017 on investments such as: broadening of products offer, creating new foreign branches and development of retail network, getting new providers of tourism services and development of partnership network

* Further simplification of group’s structure

* Recommending to shareholders using net profit from years 2016-2018 for reserve capital

