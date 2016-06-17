FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sollers unit signs memorandum of cooperation with Bank VTB
#Financials
June 17, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sollers unit signs memorandum of cooperation with Bank VTB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Bank VTB :

* Said on Thursday signed memorandum of strategic cooperation with UAZ automobile manufacturer, part of Sollers group during the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum

* Under the memorandum, the companies agreed, in particular, to discuss 6 billion rouble ($91.68 million) financing UAZ’s operations in 2016-2017

* The funds will be used for the development of the UAZ product line through the modernisation and technological development of the existing production facilities to improve the vehicles’ efficiency, reliability and safety

Source text: bit.ly/1Yw2hSs

Further company coverage:,

$1 = 65.4475 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

