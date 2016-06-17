FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oncology Venture's immuno-oncology drug APO010 gets EUROSTARS grant
#Healthcare
June 17, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oncology Venture's immuno-oncology drug APO010 gets EUROSTARS grant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Oncology Venture Sweden AB :

* Says up to 6 million Norwegian crowns ($715,879.40) has been granted by the Norwegian Research Council through the EUROSTARS program for the development of Oncology Venture’s immuno-oncology product APO010

* Grant for APO010 was received by Smerud Medical Research International AS (SMERUD), Oncology Venture’s co-development partner, which in addition to co-funding the trial will also use its contract research division to manage the clinical trial

* The 6 million crowns granted by the Norwegian Research Council, releases private investment from SMERUD with co-development R&D work valued 6.7 million crowns so that the total value of the grant and SMERUD’s contribution is 12.7 million crowns

* If the APO010 product on shelf is approved it is expected that the clinical proof of concept trial will start including patients in Q3 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1UfTaFn

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3813 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
