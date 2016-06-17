FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MEDIA -Banks support shares in Dutch insurer ASR after IPO -media
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2016 / 1:17 PM / a year ago

MEDIA -Banks support shares in Dutch insurer ASR after IPO -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 17 (Reuters) - ** Banks involved in the IPO of Dutch insurer ASR have been supporting the share price to prevent it from dropping below listing price of 19.50, local media report

** ASR shares rose as much as 5 percent after listing in Amsterdam on June 10, but have since fallen back

** Business news broadcaster RTLZ, citing anonymous sources, says banks have spent at least 32 million euros supporting the stock in recent days

** ASR spokesman declined to comment (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.