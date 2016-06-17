MEDIA -Banks support shares in Dutch insurer ASR after IPO -media

AMSTERDAM, June 17 (Reuters) - ** Banks involved in the IPO of Dutch insurer ASR have been supporting the share price to prevent it from dropping below listing price of 19.50, local media report

** ASR shares rose as much as 5 percent after listing in Amsterdam on June 10, but have since fallen back

** Business news broadcaster RTLZ, citing anonymous sources, says banks have spent at least 32 million euros supporting the stock in recent days

** ASR spokesman declined to comment (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alexander Smith)