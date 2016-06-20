FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Toya's shareholder submits projects of resolutions for AGM
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
June 20, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Toya's shareholder submits projects of resolutions for AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Toya SA :

* Said on Friday that its shareholder submitted projects of resolutions for the company's shareholders annual general meeting (AGM)

* The shareholder, who holds 35.96 percent of the company's share capital, proposes among others to transfer from supplementary capital an amount equal to 60 pct of 2014 net profit to increase the amount of 2015 dividends to be paid out to shareholders

* The shareholder proposed also to resolve on the company's dividend policy, number of members of the company's supervisory board, as well as requested management's presentation on MaxCom investment

* The company's management recommended not to pay FY 2015 dividend on May 18

* The company's AGM has been called for June 23

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.