BRIEF-Roi Property Fund to increase share capital

June 20 (Reuters) - Roi Property Fund :

* Says its board has adopted a decision to increase capital of the company from 616,250 Bulgarian lev ($356,770.68) to 6,162,500 Bulgarian lev by issuing of 5,546,250 new common, dematerialised and registered shares

* Says issue price is 3 Bulgarian lev per share

* Says capital increase subscription will be considered successful provided that at least 1,250,000 new shares are subscribed to and paid in

