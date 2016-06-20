FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Roi Property Fund to increase share capital
#Financials
June 20, 2016 / 4:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Roi Property Fund to increase share capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Roi Property Fund :

* Says its board has adopted a decision to increase capital of the company from 616,250 Bulgarian lev ($356,770.68) to 6,162,500 Bulgarian lev by issuing of 5,546,250 new common, dematerialised and registered shares

* Says issue price is 3 Bulgarian lev per share

* Says capital increase subscription will be considered successful provided that at least 1,250,000 new shares are subscribed to and paid in

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/28JpI7O Further company coverage:

$1 = 1.7273 leva Gdynia Newsroom

