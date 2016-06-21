FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tech-Value signs agreement to buy iSolutionDesign
June 21, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tech-Value signs agreement to buy iSolutionDesign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Tech-Value SpA :

* Said on Monday it signed an agreement for the acquisition of iSolutionDesign Srl with Desys Srl and the other shareholders of iSolutionDesign

* The acquisition is divided in three stages

* On June 20 Tech-Value bought 30 percent of iSolutionDesign for 0.5 million euros ($566,600.00)

* By July it plans to acquire further 50 percent in iSolutionDesign

* By March 2017 it plans to buy the remaining 20 percent stake in iSolutionDesign

* Total value of the acquisition amounts to up to 1.9 million euros, to be paid via cash in the three acquisition stages

* The third tranche of the acquisition payment will be subject to an adjustment mechanism based on iSolutionDesign FY 2016 performance

* Agreement for the acquisition of iSolutionDesign envisages as condition precedent that Desys subscribes for 50,000 shares in Tech-Value capital increase for the price of 4 euros per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8825 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
