BRIEF-Tech-Value signs agreement to buy iSolutionDesign

June 21 (Reuters) - Tech-Value SpA :
* Said on Monday it signed an agreement for the acquisition of iSolutionDesign Srl with Desys Srl and the other shareholders of iSolutionDesign
* The acquisition is divided in three stages
* On June 20 Tech-Value bought 30 percent of iSolutionDesign for 0.5 million euros ($566,600.00)
* By July it plans to acquire further 50 percent in iSolutionDesign
* By March 2017 it plans to buy the remaining 20 percent stake in iSolutionDesign
* Total value of the acquisition amounts to up to 1.9 million euros, to be paid via cash in the three acquisition stages
* The third tranche of the acquisition payment will be subject to an adjustment mechanism based on iSolutionDesign FY 2016 performance
* Agreement for the acquisition of iSolutionDesign envisages as condition precedent that Desys subscribes for 50,000 shares in Tech-Value capital increase for the price of 4 euros per share
