a year ago
BRIEF-Finland's Anvia still backs Elisa's offer after Telia's rival bid
June 21, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Finland's Anvia still backs Elisa's offer after Telia's rival bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Anvia:

* board says still backs Elisa's offer after rival bid from Telia

* says has a binding agreement with Elisa, shareholder meeting to make a final decision on the deal in June 29

* Telia on Tuesday made an indicative 130 million euro bid for Anvia Telecom

* Finland's largest telecoms operator Elisa last month agreed to buy the business for 107 million euros

* In another rival bid, Finda last week offered 120 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

