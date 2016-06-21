BRIEF-Finland's Anvia still backs Elisa's offer after Telia's rival bid

June 21 (Reuters) - Anvia:

* board says still backs Elisa's offer after rival bid from Telia

* says has a binding agreement with Elisa, shareholder meeting to make a final decision on the deal in June 29

* Telia on Tuesday made an indicative 130 million euro bid for Anvia Telecom

* Finland's largest telecoms operator Elisa last month agreed to buy the business for 107 million euros

* In another rival bid, Finda last week offered 120 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)