a year ago
BRIEF-Everysport acquires sports and game information company
June 21, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Everysport acquires sports and game information company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Everysport Media Group AB :

* Says has entered into an agreement to acquire sports and game information company Daytime Media House AB (DMH) and its subsidiaries

* Main shareholders in Everysport have approved the acquisition

* Everysport assesses value of DMH to about 35 million Swedish crowns ($4.25 million)

* The acquisition will be financed partly through a non-cash issue of 9 million A shares in Everysport Media Group AB and partly through a convertible loan of 25 million crowns maturing Dec. 31, 2016

* The price is set to 0.96 crown per share

* The convertible loan will carry an annual interest rate of 5 pct

Source text: bit.ly/28M2Ghp

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.2323 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
