a year ago
BRIEF-Impax signs agreements to acquire generic products from Teva, Allergan
June 21, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Impax signs agreements to acquire generic products from Teva, Allergan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Deal immediately accretive to 2016 earnings after closing

* Expects 2016 total company revenues to increase at least 15% over full year 2015

* Impax signs definitive agreements to acquire generic products

* Deal for $586 million

* Purchase price of $586 million will be funded with existing cash and $400 million in new fully committed term loans

* Deal expected to add a portfolio of 15 currently marketed generic products

* 2016 guidance assumes 12 to 14 generic product launches including six to eight new generic product approvals

* Has updated its full year 2016 financial guidance from its original issuance on February 22, 2016

* Aggregate purchase price for portfolio of products will be funded with existing cash, $400 million in new fully committed term loans

* Sees 2016 adjusted EPS to increase at least 20% over full year 2015 adjusted diluted EPS

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $40 million

* Signed agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and affiliates of Allergan Plc for acquisition of a portfolio of generic products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

