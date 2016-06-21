FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Senzime rights issue gives SEK 15.3 mln in proceeds
June 21, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Senzime rights issue gives SEK 15.3 mln in proceeds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Senzime publ AB :

* The subscription period for Senzime AB's new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders expired on June 15, 2016

* The final outcome shows that the share issue was subscribed to 92.6 percent of the original offer

* The proceeds in the issue totals about 15.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.86 million) before transaction costs

* The transaction costs are about 2 million crowns

Source text: bit.ly/28Kh1aI

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.2305 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

