BRIEF-Senzime rights issue gives SEK 15.3 mln in proceeds

June 21 (Reuters) - Senzime publ AB :

* The subscription period for Senzime AB's new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders expired on June 15, 2016

* The final outcome shows that the share issue was subscribed to 92.6 percent of the original offer

* The proceeds in the issue totals about 15.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.86 million) before transaction costs

* The transaction costs are about 2 million crowns

Source text: bit.ly/28Kh1aI

Further company coverage: