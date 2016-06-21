FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-CarMax Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.90
June 21, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CarMax Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Carmax Inc

* Carmax reports first quarter results

* Says currently estimate capital expenditures will total approximately $450 million in fiscal 2017

* Says plan to open 15 stores in fiscal 2017 and between 13 and 16 stores in fiscal 2018

* Q1 earnings per share $0.90

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $4.13 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.19 billion

* Qtrly total used unit sales rose 4.0%.

* Qtrly total wholesale unit sales increased 1.8%

* Qtrly used unit sales in comparable stores increased 0.2%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

