BRIEF-CarMax Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.90

June 21 (Reuters) - Carmax Inc

* Carmax reports first quarter results

* Says currently estimate capital expenditures will total approximately $450 million in fiscal 2017

* Says plan to open 15 stores in fiscal 2017 and between 13 and 16 stores in fiscal 2018

* Q1 earnings per share $0.90

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $4.13 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.19 billion

* Qtrly total used unit sales rose 4.0%.

* Qtrly total wholesale unit sales increased 1.8%

* Qtrly used unit sales in comparable stores increased 0.2%.