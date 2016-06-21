FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Angler Gaming unit acquires bingo-focused assets
#IT Services & Consulting
June 21, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Angler Gaming unit acquires bingo-focused assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Angler Gaming PLC :

* Subsidiary Starfish Media N.V has acquired bingo-focused assets, consisting of domains and player database

* The acquisition will allow Starfish Media to widen its product offering by adding bingo as a new product and to significantly expand and diversify its customer base

* Assets were purchased for a cash consideration of 100,000 euros ($113,260.00)

* The parties has also agreed upon a revenue share agreement, which will last for three years

* The company expects the assets to be fully migrated, deployed and operational by July 2016 and to start bringing a positive effect in Q3 of 2016

Source text: bit.ly/28JEZnK

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8829 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
