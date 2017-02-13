CORRECTED-Kraft Heinz sales fall 3.8 pct
Feb 15 Kraft Heinz Co, the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly sales, hit by a stronger dollar and lower demand in the United States.
(Company corrects story from June 21, 2016. Corrects Q4 2015 revenue and net loss in the last two bullets.)
Feb 13 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA:
* Says it corrected its Q3 2015 and Q4 2015 financial reports due to manual accounting mistakes found in the company's financial reports issued earlier
* For Q3 2015 it now reports revenue of 707,718 zlotys ($174,581.38) versus comparative data of 796,478 zlotys in Q3 2014
* For Q3 2015 it now reports net profit of 2.2 million zlotys versus comparative data of net loss of 761,505 zlotys in Q3 2014
* For Q4 2015 it now reports revenue of 765,349 zlotys versus comparative data of 2.5 million zlotys in Q4 2014
* For Q4 2015 it now reports net loss of 2.3 million zlotys versus comparative data of net loss of 9.0 million zlotys in Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0538 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, reported a 23 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by strong sales.
