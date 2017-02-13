(Company corrects story from June 21, 2016. Corrects Q4 2015 revenue and net loss in the last two bullets.)

Feb 13 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA:

* Says it corrected its Q3 2015 and Q4 2015 financial reports due to manual accounting mistakes found in the company's financial reports issued earlier

* For Q3 2015 it now reports revenue of 707,718 zlotys ($174,581.38) versus comparative data of 796,478 zlotys in Q3 2014

* For Q3 2015 it now reports net profit of 2.2 million zlotys versus comparative data of net loss of 761,505 zlotys in Q3 2014

* For Q4 2015 it now reports revenue of 765,349 zlotys versus comparative data of 2.5 million zlotys in Q4 2014

* For Q4 2015 it now reports net loss of 2.3 million zlotys versus comparative data of net loss of 9.0 million zlotys in Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon:

