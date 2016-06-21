FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Shortcut Media signs cooperation agreement with Unlimited Stories
June 21, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shortcut Media signs cooperation agreement with Unlimited Stories

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Shortcut Media AB :

* Unlimited Stories and Shortcut Media Group have signed a partnership agreement until 2019 concerning post-processing of film, television, drama and web productions and production of trailers and promos

* Unlimited Stories will engage Shortcut Media Group in post production in three TV/web projects with production budgets of up to 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.21 million) per project, and three promo/trailer projects

Source text: bit.ly/28MiD6M

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.2575 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

