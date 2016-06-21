FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Slottsviken carries out rights issue of SEK 6.7 mln
June 21, 2016 / 1:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Slottsviken carries out rights issue of SEK 6.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Slottsviken Fastighetsaktiebolag publ :

* Carries out a rights issue of 6.7 million Swedish crowns ($811,383.59) with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Aim of issue is to enable more acquisitions of properties in urban locations and to make trade in the Company's shares more liquid

* Subscription of new shares shall take place during the period July 1 to July 20, 2016

* The subscription price is 0.60 crown

* The offer includes a maximum of 11,284,970 shares

Source text: bit.ly/28MlWKY

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.2575 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

