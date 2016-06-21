FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCA US eliminates use of non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators
June 21, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FCA US eliminates use of non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC:

* FCA US eliminates use of non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators

* Will cease NAFTA-market production of vehicles equipped with non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators, by next week

* Global production of vehicles with non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators is expected to end by mid-September

* Investigation determined non-desiccated ammonium nitrate may degrade after several years of exposure to high absolute humidity

* National highway traffic safety administration has specified recall schedule for vehicles with ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators

* Says customers who purchase new vehicles still equipped with non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators will be identified for customers

* Says customers who purchase new vehicles still equipped with non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators will be advised that the vehicle will be recalled in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

