a year ago
BRIEF-UK's CMA says ICAP offers to sell business to get regulator nod for Tullet deal
June 21, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA says ICAP offers to sell business to get regulator nod for Tullet deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):

* Companies have offered to sell ICAP's London-based oil desks (with key staff)

* CMA will consider in detail undertakings offered by Tullett and ICAP instead of referring their merger for in-depth investigation.

* CMA will now consider whether to accept proposed undertakings and will open a public consultation

* If CMA does not accept undertakings, it will refer merger for a phase 2 investigation

* Now has until 16 August 2016 to decide whether to accept undertakings, with possibility to extend this timeframe if it considers that there are special reasons for doing so Further company coverage: (bit.ly/28LxXzZ) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

