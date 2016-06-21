FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- AS Roma completed acquisition of Stephan El Shaarawy from AC Milan and other players
June 21, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF- AS Roma completed acquisition of Stephan El Shaarawy from AC Milan and other players

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA :

* AS Roma completed permanent acquisition of forward Stephan El Shaarawy from AC Milan

* The contract is worth 13 million euros

* The contract expires on June 30, 2020

* Completed permanent acquisition of Norbert Gyomber from Calcio Catania SpA for 1.5 million euros

* The contract expires on June 30, 2019

* Completed permanent acquisition of Umar Sadiq from Spezia Calcio Srl for 2.5 million euros

* The contract expires on June 30, 2020

* Completed permanent acquisition of Abdullahi Nura Spezia Calcio Srl for 2.5 million euros

* The contract expires on June 30, 2020

Source text: bit.ly/28Lbx0M, www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
