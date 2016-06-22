FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Hugo Games resolves fully underwritten rights issue of NOK 30 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
June 22, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hugo Games resolves fully underwritten rights issue of NOK 30 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Hugo Games A/S :

* Said on Tuesday it had resolved to conduct fully underwritten rights issue

* Subscription price is 1.50 crown per offer share

* Says rights issue will result in gross proceeds of 30 million Norwegian crowns ($3.62 million)

* Each existing shareholder will be granted 0.7913224220 subscription rights for every 1 share held

* Subscription period to commence at June 27 at 09:00 hours CEST and end on July 11 at 16:30 hours (CEST)

* Says rights issue proceeds to be used to secure capital for execution of company's three-fold strategy, including expansion of its portfolio and marketing activities as well as its organization

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.2985 Norwegian crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.