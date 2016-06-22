BRIEF-Hugo Games resolves fully underwritten rights issue of NOK 30 mln

June 22 (Reuters) - Hugo Games A/S :
* Said on Tuesday it had resolved to conduct fully underwritten rights issue
* Subscription price is 1.50 crown per offer share
* Says rights issue will result in gross proceeds of 30 million Norwegian crowns ($3.62 million)
* Each existing shareholder will be granted 0.7913224220 subscription rights for every 1 share held
* Subscription period to commence at June 27 at 09:00 hours CEST and end on July 11 at 16:30 hours (CEST)
* Says rights issue proceeds to be used to secure capital for execution of company's three-fold strategy, including expansion of its portfolio and marketing activities as well as its organization
$1 = 8.2985 Norwegian crowns Gdynia Newsroom