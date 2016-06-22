BRIEF-EastSideCapital announces change in shareholding structure

June 22 (Reuters) - EastSideCapital SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on June 15 EBC Solicitors SA sold 1,747,943 shares of EastSideCapital lowering its stake in company to 19.49 pct from 53.89 pct

* On June 15, EBC SeedFund Limited bought 1,747,943 shares representing 34.41 pct stake in EastSideCapital

* Prior to the transaction EBC SeedFund Limited did not own any shares of the company

* 1,747,943 shares of the company were sold for total of 2,621,914 zlotys ($671,407.65)

* EBC SeedFund Limited is wholly-owned unit of EBC Solicitors SA

