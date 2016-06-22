FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Storytel acquires Norstedts Förlagsgrupp
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
June 22, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Storytel acquires Norstedts Förlagsgrupp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Storytel publ AB :

* Says has entered into agreement to acquire 100 pct of shares in Norstedts Förlagsgrupp, for a total purchase price of 152 million Swedish crowns ($18.39 million) on a debt free basis

* Seller is Kooperativa Förbundet, KF

* Acquisition is financed through a bank loan of 110 million Swedish crowns, a bridge loan of 40 million crowns and 2 million crowns from own resources

* Handover is planned for July 1, 2016, when purchase price is paid in cash to seller

Source text: bit.ly/28LMatQ

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.2648 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.