BRIEF-Storytel acquires Norstedts Förlagsgrupp

June 22 (Reuters) - Storytel publ AB :

* Says has entered into agreement to acquire 100 pct of shares in Norstedts Förlagsgrupp, for a total purchase price of 152 million Swedish crowns ($18.39 million) on a debt free basis

* Seller is Kooperativa Förbundet, KF

* Acquisition is financed through a bank loan of 110 million Swedish crowns, a bridge loan of 40 million crowns and 2 million crowns from own resources

* Handover is planned for July 1, 2016, when purchase price is paid in cash to seller

